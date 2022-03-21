DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

The government is accused of saffronising education but "what is wrong with saffron", Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asked on Saturday as he called for total rejection of the Macaulay system of education from the country.

Indians must give up their "colonial mindset" and learn to take pride in their Indian identity, the vice president said in his address after inaugurating the South Asian Institute of Peace and Reconciliation at the Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya.

