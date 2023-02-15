DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 15 2023, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 06:52 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In what is widely seen as a retaliation by the BJP government for a documentary that is critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a "survey operation" at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in the national capital and Mumbai, as part of a tax evasion investigation.

DH Toon
India News
BBC Documentary Row
I-T

