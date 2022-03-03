DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before worrying about crude oil

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi landed in a soup after he said that 90 per cent of students who go to study medicine abroad do not clear qualifying exams in India. However, he later said that it was not the “right time to debate why students are moving out to study medicine”.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil
An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun
Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study
Recovering species needs daily action
How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells
World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss
Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art
Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon
In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU
Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?