DH Toon | 'In a total disconnect with mainland here'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 26 2021, 00:31 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 04:44 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

As resentment brews against the Lakshadweep administration over a series of decisions of administrator Praful Patel, political party leaders and other known personalities are condemning the decisions and demanding his removal. A 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign has gone viral on social media.

Lakshadweep
BJP
DH Cartoon
Praful Patel
Cartoon

