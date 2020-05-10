DH toon: In coronavirus fog, government's exit strategy from lockdown unclear

Holding that the fight against COVID-19 cannot be just from the PMO, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the prime minister to devolve power and make the states partner in decision-making.

Gandhi also asked the government to tell the people what criteria it would use to open the lockdown or continue it post May 17, as the transition out of it is a serious challenge before the country.

“After May 17th, what? and after May 17th, how? What criteria is the government using to judge how long the lockdown is to continue?,” Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked addressing a meeting of chief ministers of party-ruled states.

