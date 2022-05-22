DH Toon | In search of lost time and temples amid inflation

Must every generation be witness to whipped-up outrage over what the Mughals allegedly did hundreds of years ago? In Mumbai, a new generation of Muslims has grown up since the riots of December 1992-January 1993. Then, geographical distances vanished as violence broke out within hours of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. The violence lasted over two months and cost 900 lives; it transformed mixed areas into ghettos.

Read more