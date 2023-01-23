DH Toon | In solidarity, boycott BBC

DH Toon | In solidarity, boycott BBC

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 23 2023, 04:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 04:48 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In what is described by the Opposition as "censorship" due to "exposing" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government has directed for the blocking of YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question'.

Narendra Modi
BBC
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

