DH toon: Inappropriate for a Prime Minister to be associated with the bhoomi pujan

The first question that arises about the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, to be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, is whether this is the right time for it. The nation is in the grip of a pandemic with over 50,000 people getting infected every day, many dying and the scourge spreading and aggravating by the day.
Significant people behind Ayodhya Ram Temple movement
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest
Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'
Two huge Beirut explosions kill 73, injure thousands
US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms
Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat