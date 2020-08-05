DH toon: Bhoomi pujan inappropriate for a PM

DH toon: Inappropriate for a Prime Minister to be associated with the bhoomi pujan

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 05 2020, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 09:11 ist

The first question that arises about the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, to be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, is whether this is the right time for it. The nation is in the grip of a pandemic with over 50,000 people getting infected every day, many dying and the scourge spreading and aggravating by the day.

Read more here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Ayodhya
Ayodhya temple
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Uttar Pradesh
Cartoon

What's Brewing

Significant people behind Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Significant people behind Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'

Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'

Two huge Beirut explosions kill 73, injure thousands

Two huge Beirut explosions kill 73, injure thousands

US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms

US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms

Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

 