DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 13 2021, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 08:03 ist
On June 15 afternoon last year when Col B Santosh Babu led his men to Patrolling Point 14 in the Galwan Valley, his aim was to check whether soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army of China were complying with what their superiors had agreed upon at a Corps Commander’s meeting 10 days’ ago.

As per the agreement reached between the two sides, the PLA troops were to dismantle a make-shift bunker set up on the Indian soil near the Galwan river and return to their post 1.5 km away to the east. Babu’s job was to ensure compliance.

