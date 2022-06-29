DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 29 2022, 05:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 05:33 ist

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Alt news co founder Mohammed Zubair to four days of police remand after noting that he is to be taken to his Bengaluru residence for recovery of his mobile phone and laptop.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Mohammed Zubair
Fact check

What's Brewing

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon

Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon

Pro-Macron MP becomes France's first woman speaker

Pro-Macron MP becomes France's first woman speaker

How are coalitions in states performing: A closer look

How are coalitions in states performing: A closer look

In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in UP

To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in UP

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

 