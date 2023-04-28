DH Toon | India needs rescuing from political riots

DH Toon | India needs rescuing from politically motivated riots

Sajith Kumar
  • Apr 28 2023, 05:29 ist
Even as the 'Operation Kaveri' team is doing a splendid job safely evacuating Indians stranded in Sudan, the politically ignited riots within the country have still not received their due attention. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said if the Congress comes to power in Karnataka, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high in the state and it will be 'afflicted with riots.' 

Seeking the people's mandate for "political stability" in Karnataka, which would vote on May 10, Shah said at a public meeting at Terdal in this district that only the BJP can lead the state towards a 'New Karnataka.'

"If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots," added Shah, one of the party's key poll strategists and campaigners.

On the other hand, the BJP in Bengal has called a 12-hour bandh in north Bengal on Friday, after its leaders claimed that one youth died at the hands of the police in Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district – where violent mob had protested on Tuesday, following the alleged rape and death of a minor girl.

