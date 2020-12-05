DH Toon | India summons Canada envoy after Trudeau backs farmers' protest

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

India summons Canada envoy after Trudeau backs farmers' protest

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Dec 05 2020, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 07:25 ist

The government on Friday summoned the High Commissioner of Canada in New Delhi and warned him about the serious damage the bilateral relations could suffer if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders of the North American nation continued to make comments on agitation by the farmers in India.

Ottawa’s envoy to New Delhi, Nadir Patel, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), where senior officials served him a démarche, conveying that the comments made by Prime Minister and other ministers of the Canadian Government on the protest by farmers “constitute an unacceptable interference in internal affairs” of India.

