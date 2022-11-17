DH Toon: India to be most populous country in 2023

DH Toon: India to be most populous country in 2023

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 17 2022, 04:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 04:17 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023. The population prospects report said that India’s population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared with China’s 1.426 billion. India is projected to have a population of 1.668 billion in 2050, way ahead of China’s 1.317 billion people by the middle of the century.

India News
China
World Population
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Cartoon

