DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

Daily coronavirus recoveries continued to outnumber the new positive cases for the 18th consecutive day on Monday, with the second wave of the pandemic showing a declining trend.
According to the health ministry, the case positivity rate too remained below 10 per cent for seven consecutive days and had settled at 9.07 per cent on Monday, while the recovery rate remained above 91 per cent for five successive days.
