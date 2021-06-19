DH Toon | Indians' wealth in Swiss banks highest in 13 years

DH Toon | Indians' wealth in Swiss banks increases

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jun 19 2021, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 07:50 ist

Funds parked by Indian individuals and firms in Swiss banks, including through India-based branches and other financial institutions, jumped to 2.55 billion Swiss francs (over Rs 20,700 crore) in 2020 on a sharp surge in holdings via securities and similar instruments, though customer deposits fell, annual data from Switzerland's central bank showed on Thursday.

