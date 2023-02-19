DH Toon | India's BBC stance reminiscent of Indira's

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 19 2023, 06:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 06:46 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Days after BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s involvement in the 2002 Gujarat riots came out, the Income Tax Department conducted ‘surveys’ on the broadcaster's India offices, sparking a major political row in the country and triggering international discussions on press freedom in India. However, this is not the first time that the BBC has found itself in a soup in India.

DH Toon
BBC Documentary Row
BBC
I-T raid
India News

