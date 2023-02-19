DH Toon | India's BBC stance reminiscent of Indira's

Days after BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s involvement in the 2002 Gujarat riots came out, the Income Tax Department conducted ‘surveys’ on the broadcaster's India offices, sparking a major political row in the country and triggering international discussions on press freedom in India. However, this is not the first time that the BBC has found itself in a soup in India.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp
Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples
'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali
The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United
In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns
Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights
Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023
Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war