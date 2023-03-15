DH Toon | India's Oscar win grabs spotlight amid ruckus

DH Toon | India's Oscar win grabs spotlight amid ruckus

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 15 2023, 07:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 07:45 ist

The Naatu Naatu song and The Elephant Whisperers on Tuesday brought peace in Rajya Sabha for some time as MPs on warring sides chose to ignore their animosity while competing to congratulate the Oscar winners.

Witnessing intense protest since the start of second leg of Budget Session on Monday, the stage was set for jubilant celebration as Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred to RRR song Naatu Naatu, winning the Academy Award for best original song and The Elephant Whisperers for winning the Oscar for best documentary short film.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
India News
Rajya Sabha
Academy Awards
Oscars
Jagdeep Dhankhar

