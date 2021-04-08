DH Toon | India's vaccine diplomacy poses a conundrum

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  • Apr 08 2021, 06:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 07:24 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Asserting that India has not imposed any export ban on anti-coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of External Affairs a few days ago said the country has taken the lead in sending vaccines abroad with over 640 lakh doses supplied to more than 80 countries till now.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday flagged the alleged issue of Covid-19 vaccine shortage, claiming that the existing vaccine stock would sustain the inoculation drive for just three days in Maharashtra, one of the worst-affected states in the country currently.

