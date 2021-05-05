DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 05 2021, 05:10 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 07:22 ist

The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspended indefinitely after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble, ending a month-long relatively smooth run for cricket's most glamorous and cash-rich event in the middle of a raging pandemic.

"The tournament has been suspended indefinitely. We will try to conduct the event in the next available window but this month is unlikely," league chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI.

The country's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 3.5 lakh infections reported in a day on Tuesday. The overall deaths crossed 2.2 lakh with 3,449 in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

IPL 2021
sports
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Cricket

