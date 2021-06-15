DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit as India signed freedom of expression pact

The Group of Seven (G7) richest democracies and its partner countries including India on Sunday vowed to work together to create an open and inclusive rules-based international order, protect human rights and ensure freedom of expression, both online and offline, to help people live free from fear and oppression.

At the end of a three-day summit at Cornwall in the UK, the G7 and the guest countries identified rising authoritarianism, corruption, economic coercion, manipulation of information, cyber-attacks, politically motivated internet shutdowns, human rights violations, terrorism and violent extremism as major threats facing the globe.

In a document titled "2021 Open Societies Statement", the countries described freedom of expression, both online and offline, as the freedom that safeguards democracy and helps people live free from fear and oppression.

