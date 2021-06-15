DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit as India signed freedom of expression pact

to be precise

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 15 2021, 02:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 07:28 ist
Cartoon by Sajith Kumar.

The Group of Seven (G7) richest democracies and its partner countries including India on Sunday vowed to work together to create an open and inclusive rules-based international order, protect human rights and ensure freedom of expression, both online and offline, to help people live free from fear and oppression.

At the end of a three-day summit at Cornwall in the UK, the G7 and the guest countries identified rising authoritarianism, corruption, economic coercion, manipulation of information, cyber-attacks, politically motivated internet shutdowns, human rights violations, terrorism and violent extremism as major threats facing the globe.

In a document titled "2021 Open Societies Statement", the countries described freedom of expression, both online and offline, as the freedom that safeguards democracy and helps people live free from fear and oppression.

Read More

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
India
G7 summit
Freedom of Expression
DH Toon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 