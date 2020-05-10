DH Toon: Is Aarogya Setu a bridge too far?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 10 2020, 07:41 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 07:41 ist

Amid concerns over privacy and surveillance, citizens are demanding that the source code of the Aarogya Setu app be made public. The #OpenSourceAarogyaSetu chorus is growing. Important as they are, privacy and transparency are not the only concerns about the government’s latest technological fix for a problem – in this case, the problem of tracing who has the coronavirus and who they have been in contact with. 

These apps have been watched warily by academics, researchers and advocates who work on healthcare, technology and privacy. However, as the only democratic country to make the contact tracing app mandatory for a large section of its population, it is more important than ever to look at whether the use of this app is actually in India’s interests.

