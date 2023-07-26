DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

DH Toon | Is Manipur CM reading from BJP’s 2002 Gujarat playbook?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 26 2023, 06:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 06:27 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

When the 2002 communal violence took place in Gujarat, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee tried to get Chief Minister Narendra Modi to resign. But the rank and file of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed Modi to the hilt.

