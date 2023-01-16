DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 16 2023, 04:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 04:27 ist

A day after ISRO publicised its assessment that showed Joshimath sank by 5.4 cm in 12 days, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued a gag order on government institutions and officials on sharing data on social media and commenting in the media on "their own interpretations" of the land subsidence episode in Uttarakhand.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Joshimath
Uttarakhand
ISRO

What's Brewing

