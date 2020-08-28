DH Toon | Job crisis: 'Ideally, we should be scrapping all exams'

Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams -- JEE-Mains and NEET – any further will mean compromising on the future of students.
