DH Toon | 'Join politics, end dynastic power' — But what about jobs?

DH Toon | 'Join politics' — But what about jobs?

Sajith Kumar
  • Jan 13 2021, 07:38 ist
Reaching out to youths who have been a core constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made asked them to join politics. He also made a scathing attack on dynasty politics, linking it with corruption, an attack that coincides with BJP's campaign - dynasties in Opposition leadership - ahead of 2021 state polls.

"Those who rise due to their dynasties have no respect and fear of law as they believe if their previous generations were not accounted for corruption, none can touch them as well. They see such examples in their own families. So they have neither respect nor fear for law," Modi said addressing the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival.

In his address, Modi also paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda, whose birth anniversary fell on Tuesday, and said his ideals have inspired people, including during the freedom struggle, of every generation.

