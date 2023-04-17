DH Toon | Jungle raj, rule by gun in UP: Oppn on Atiq's killing

Hurling accusations like “jungle raj” and “mafia raj”, the Opposition on Sunday faulted Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the murders of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother, saying rule of law should not be subverted for political purposes while ensuring that criminals face stringent punishment.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft
The great dilemma of a first-time voter
A smart fix for city's trash trouble
Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament
Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history
Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'
Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak
Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe
Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change
K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters