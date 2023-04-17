DH Toon | Jungle raj, rule by gun in UP: Opposition

DH Toon | Jungle raj, rule by gun in UP: Oppn on Atiq's killing

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 17 2023, 04:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 04:25 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Hurling accusations like “jungle raj” and “mafia raj”, the Opposition on Sunday faulted Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the murders of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother, saying rule of law should not be subverted for political purposes while ensuring that criminals face stringent punishment. 

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Atiq Ahmed
Uttar Pradesh

