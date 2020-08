Nothing happens, nobody comes, nobody goes, it’s awful!” says Estragon in Samuel Beckett’s classic Waiting for Godot. And Vladimir adds, “We wait. We are bored. No, don’t protest, we are bored to death…A diversion comes along and what do we do? We let it go to waste.”

Even as the characters keep conversing in the play, nothing moves, and they just keep waiting for Godot.

That has become the story of the Congress party, too.