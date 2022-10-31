DH Toon | Kangana hints at joining politics

DH Toon | Kangana hints at joining politics

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 31 2022, 06:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 06:05 ist

Film star Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said she wants to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh in any possible capacity, even if it requires her to join politics.

The actor, who hails from Manali, said it will be a matter of pride for her if she gets the opportunity to work for the betterment of the people of her home state.

"Whatever will be the situation... If the government wants my participation, then I will be very much open to all kinds of participation... It will be my honour if the people of Himachal Pradesh give me a chance to serve them. So, definitely, it will be my good luck," Kangana, 35, said.

Kangana Ranaut
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Indian Politics

