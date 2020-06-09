DH Toon: Kejriwal's COVID-19 treatment policy for outsiders draws criticism from all fronts

All hospitals in the national capital, barring those run by the central government and private hospitals performing specialised surgeries, have been reserved for treating only Delhi residents to ensure that an influx of people from outside do not squ...

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/no-covid-19-treatment-for-outsider...

All hospitals in the national capital, barring those run by the central government and private hospitals performing specialised surgeries, have been reserved for treating only Delhi residents to ensure that an influx of people from outside do not squeeze availability of COVID-19 beds with the easing of lockdown.

Read | No COVID-19 treatment for outsiders in Delhi for some months: Kejriwal

Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday attacked the AAP government for reserving its hospitals along with private ones for Delhi residents, alleging it was an insensitive move to divert attention from "collapsing" health services and "failures" to tac... Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/opposition-terms...

Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday attacked the AAP government for reserving its hospitals along with private ones for Delhi residents, alleging it was an insensitive move to divert attention from "collapsing" health services and "failures" to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Opposition terms AAP govt's decision on Delhi hospitals 'insensitive'

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday asked whether he qualified as a Delhiite as he worked in the national capital, questioning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that Delhi hospitals will treat only locals.

Read: If I live or work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite: P Chidambaram asks Arvind Kejriwal

Setting the stage for a confrontation, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday junked Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to reserve city's hospitals only for its residents, saying it is "impermissible", and ordered that treatment is ensured to everyone "without discrimination."

Also read | Lt Governor Anil Baijal overrules AAP govt's decision to reserve Delhi govt-run and pvt hospitals for Delhiites

squeeze availability of COVID-19 beds with the easing of lockdown. Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/no-covid-19-treatment-for-outsider...

All hospitals in the national capital, barring those run by the central government and private hospitals performing specialised surgeries, have been reserved for treating only Delhi residents to ensure that an influx of people from outside do not squ...

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/no-covid-19-treatment-for-outsider...