DH Toon | Kerala civic polls: 'Mr Vijayan, hearty congratulations'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS ,
  • Dec 17 2020, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 07:42 ist

CPM-led Left Democratic Front's (LDF) upper hand in the local body polls in Kerala despite the party facing series of allegations could be considered as a mandate to the welfare measures being initiated by the Pinarayi Vijayan government especially at the time of Covid-19. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led NDA kept on attacking the LDF over gold smuggling case and the drug peddling cases, linking them to various leaders including Vijayan.

The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala got an upper hand in Kerala local body elections by securing a majority in around 670 of the 1,199 local bodies that went to the polls.

