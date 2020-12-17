DH Toon | Kerala civic polls: 'Mr Vijayan, hearty congratulations'

CPM-led Left Democratic Front's (LDF) upper hand in the local body polls in Kerala despite the party facing series of allegations could be considered as a mandate to the welfare measures being initiated by the Pinarayi Vijayan government especially at the time of Covid-19. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led NDA kept on attacking the LDF over gold smuggling case and the drug peddling cases, linking them to various leaders including Vijayan.
The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala got an upper hand in Kerala local body elections by securing a majority in around 670 of the 1,199 local bodies that went to the polls.
DH Toon | Kerala polls: 'Mr Vijayan, congratulations'
The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more
Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul
'Antarctica rocked by 30,000 tremors in 3 months'
Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs
UK pets will need certificate to enter EU after Brexit
How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family
China moon probe lands back on Earth with lunar samples
NASA shares jaw-dropping image of snow-capped Himalayas