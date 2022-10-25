DH Toon | Kerala government bites back the Governor

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the directive of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that Vice-Chancellors of nine universities should resign by Monday need not be followed as the directive was 'unlawful'.

"Any unlawful decision being taken by the Governor as per his sentiments or to help vested interest groups need not be implemented. The government was trying to make the Governor correct himself. If that is not working, the government will be forced to look for other options," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Read more