DH Toon | 'Leaders are fighting each other in UP and elsewhere'

The ‘Operation Snow Leopard' is still on with troops on alert and ready to meet any eventuality as the focus of disengagements in Ladakh continues to be through talks, Army's northern commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi said on Saturday.

Referring to the developments in Ladakh in the wake of Chinese aggression, he said disengagement with People's Liberation Army (PLA) was completed from various areas in a peaceful manner and efforts are on through dialogue for disengagement from other areas.

Read more