DH Toon | Lending democracy

When Modi told Americans that India is the “mother of democracy,” they didn’t understand what he meant. Indian democracy no longer makes sense to them. It doesn’t seem to function as it used to, they contended. When people told them that Modi doesn’t hold press conferences, they were shocked. American diplomats told the Indians that everybody on a state visit to Washington is expected to hold a press conference. Wary of a stalemate, the Indians talked the Americans down to a compromise. Only one question from an American reporter, they agreed.
In the end, it was ironic that the Prime Minister of India was compelled to hold a press conference in America and not in the ‘Mother of Democracy’ itself.
