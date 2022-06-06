DH Toon | Let 'good sense' prevail in India

The BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party and expelled another leader after their comments on Prophet Muhammad were widely condemned in the Arab world and led to calls for an economic boycott of Indian goods.
