DH Toon | Lok Sabha passes Delhi ordinance bill

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 05 2023, 06:43 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after an intense debate that saw Home Minister Amit Shah invoke first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, and Congress leaders C Rajagopalachari and Sardar Patel, to defend the legislation that seeks to vest powers to transfer and post bureaucrats in the nation’s capital with the central government.

DH Toon | Lok Sabha passes Delhi ordinance bill

