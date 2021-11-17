DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked the rich history of the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh to seek the support of the people even as he attacked his rivals for 'neglecting' the region and 'promoting' mafia elements.
Addressing a public meeting after launching the Purvanchal Expressway — which would connect Lucknow with Ghazipur district — in Sultanpur, Modi sought to establish an emotional connection with the people by starting his speech in the local dialect and said that the Expressway would 'unite' the state.
