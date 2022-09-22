DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Union government as to why it was standing as a "mute spectator" to hate speeches while also expressing displeasure over mainstream television channels for running such shows and programmes.
The court asked where the country is heading to, as it put a poser to the Union government as to why it was treating the issue as trivial one
