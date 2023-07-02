DH Toon | Manipur's Nero strums off 'burning' issues

DH Toon | Manipur's Nero strums off 'burning' issues

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 02 2023, 05:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 06:07 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed concern over the changing nature of violence in the northeastern state. The union home minister is reportedly concerned over the shifting of violence and civil unrest from peripheral areas to districts in the Imphal valley.

Read more

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
N Biren Singh
Manipur

