DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

DH Toon | Mass recruitment: Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 13 2022, 07:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 08:48 ist

Houses belonging to Muslims who had allegedly led statewide protests across Uttar Pradesh against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammed, were labelled as 'illegal' and razed with bulldozers.

Read More

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prophet Remarks Row
Prophet Row Remarks
Prophet Mohammed remarks
India News
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

 