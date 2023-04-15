DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

DH Toon: Maulana Azad reference omitted in NCERT textbook

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 15 2023, 06:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 06:29 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

References to freedom fighter and India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad have been removed from the new class 11 political science textbook by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

As part of its "syllabus rationalisation" exercise last year, the NCERT, citing "overlapping" and "irrelevant" as reasons, dropped certain portions from the course including lessons on Gujarat riots, Mughal courts, Emergency, Cold War, Naxalite movement, among others from its textbooks.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
NCERT
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
DH Toon
Toon
Cartoon
DH Cartoon
textbooks

Related videos

What's Brewing

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power

Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power

Katy Perry, others to headline Charles' coronation show

Katy Perry, others to headline Charles' coronation show

Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy

Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy

Covid surge: Time to be cautious again

Covid surge: Time to be cautious again

Lookbook for summer

Lookbook for summer

How they predict rain and shine

How they predict rain and shine

 