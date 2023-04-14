DH Toon: Meanwhile, Congress infighting continues in Rajasthan

Defying central leadership’s diktat and setting stage for a confrontation, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday sat on a day-long hunger strike in Jaipur against Ashok Gehlot government accusing it of not taking action against corruption under Vasundhare Raje regime.
