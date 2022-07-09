DH Toon | Merging education with 21st-century ideas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the British gave the country an education system to create a “servant class” for meeting their own needs and a lot of it still remained unchanged.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated
Students fined for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in MP
Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender
Dog ate license: Unusual excuses for traffic violations
Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920
James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82