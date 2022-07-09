DH Toon | Merging education with 21st-century ideas

DH Toon | Merging education with 21st-century ideas

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Jul 09 2022
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 07:30 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the British gave the country an education system to create a “servant class” for meeting their own needs and a lot of it still remained unchanged.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Education

