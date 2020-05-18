The Government on Sunday announced an additional allocation of Rs 40000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), a scheme launched by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, in order to generate more livelihood opportunities in the villages and ease the distress caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
- Monday 18 May 2020
- updated: 7:46 am IST
DH Toon: MGNREGS push to make migrants 'atma nirbhar'?
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
- May 18 2020, 07:17 ist
- updated: May 18 2020, 07:22 ist