DH Toon: MGNREGS push to make migrants 'atma nirbhar'?

DH Toon: MGNREGS push to make migrants 'atma nirbhar'?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 18 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 07:22 ist

The Government on Sunday announced an additional allocation of Rs 40000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), a scheme launched by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, in order to generate more livelihood opportunities in the villages and ease the distress caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Read more here.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
MGNREGS
Coronavirus lockdown
Nirmala Sitharaman
Manmohan Singh
migrant workers
Cartoon

What's Brewing

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

 