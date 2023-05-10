DH Toon | Minister's comment against Muslims stokes controversy

Stoking a controversy, Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel claimed that "tolerant Muslims can be counted on fingers" and it too "was a tactic to lead a public life wearing a mask" as it leads to vice-president, governor or vice-chancellor posts.

But the real face of such "so-called intellectuals" from the community gets revealed after they complete their term in office or retire, he alleged.

The Union minister of state for law and justice made the comments on Monday while addressing the Dev Rishi Narad Patrakar Samman Samaroh -- an event organised by the RSS' media wing Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra to present awards to journalists.



