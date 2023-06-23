DH Toon | Modi, Biden exchange gifts

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 23 2023, 07:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 07:16 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the US for a three-day state visit, gifted an eco-friendly lab-grown 7.5 carat diamond, placed in Kashmir's exquisite Papier mâché box, to the US First Lady Jill Biden.

