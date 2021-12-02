DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 02 2021, 05:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 05:14 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Government has no record of the deaths of protesting farmers during the agitation against the controversial farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Lok Sabha, even as the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday witnessed uproar over the issue.

