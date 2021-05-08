DH Toon | Modi govt under fire as fuel prices rise

DH Toon | Modi govt under fire as fuel prices rise again

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 08 2021, 06:16 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 06:16 ist

In one of the steepest increases since daily price revision was started, the petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise as oil companies raised rates for the third straight day to pass on to consumers the increase in international oil prices.

The petrol price in Delhi was increased to Rs 90.99 per litre from Rs 90.74 while diesel rates went up to Rs 81.42 a litre from Rs 81.12, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

DH Cartoon
Petrol
fuel price hike
diesel

