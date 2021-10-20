DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 20 2021, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 08:04 ist
Illustration by Sajith Kumar

Ministries under the Narendra Modi government have been asked by the Cabinet Secretariat to improve their communication methods.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Toon
Narendra Modi
India News
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Back to gravity: Russians talk about 1st space movie

Back to gravity: Russians talk about 1st space movie

China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity

China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity

 