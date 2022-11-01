DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Police arrested nine people on Monday over the suspension bridge collapse on Machchhu river in Morbi town, Gujarat, as the death toll reached 136 and it came to light that a clock-making firm had been given the contract to repair and manage the structure.
