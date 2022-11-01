DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Police arrested 9 people over suspension bridge collapse

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 01 2022, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 08:23 ist

Police arrested nine people on Monday over the suspension bridge collapse on Machchhu river in Morbi town, Gujarat, as the death toll reached 136 and it came to light that a clock-making firm had been given the contract to repair and manage the structure.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
Gujarat
bridge collapse

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

In Pics | 6 best places in India to experience snowfall

In Pics | 6 best places in India to experience snowfall

Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy

Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

 