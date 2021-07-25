DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jul 25 2021, 06:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 06:33 ist

The political landscape in Punjab before elections has never been so muddled in the last few decades. While Congress has gone for a generational change by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as PCC chief, ignoring the objections of veteran Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP have stitched an alliance after a gap of 25 years. The BJP, for the first time, will be contesting the polls on its own in the state after 24 years.

Punjab
Congress
Shiromani Akali Dal
Amarinder Singh
Navjot Singh Sidhu 
DH Toon

