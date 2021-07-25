The political landscape in Punjab before elections has never been so muddled in the last few decades. While Congress has gone for a generational change by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as PCC chief, ignoring the objections of veteran Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP have stitched an alliance after a gap of 25 years. The BJP, for the first time, will be contesting the polls on its own in the state after 24 years.
DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls
